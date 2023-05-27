THE leader of a cult in Castellon province accused of sexually assaulting one of his followers has been arrested in Valencia.

The accused, a Spanish national, is said to have told the victim she was ‘the chosen one’ and that they were going to spend the rest of their lives together.

After this, the arrested allegedly started to harass, hit and impose sexual practices of degrading nature to the woman with the excuse of ‘healing her soul’.

The victim is believed to have managed to escape to another city after an extremely violent episode took place.

She is said to have lived in a constant state of fear and anxiety and had to receive psychological help.

The cult leader allegedly had contacts in other countries and organised talks and activities of a spiritual character in exchange of economic compensations.

He was arrested at Valencia Airport after flying back from a retreat in the USA.

A total of 16,880 euros and 1,284 US dollars he had not declared were seized from him at the time of the arrest.

The investigation remains open and police do not dismiss the possibility of locating more victims.