EXTREMADURA’S capital Caceres will host its second ‘City of Dragons’ event for Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fans in November.

The city doubles up for King’s Landing on television and is currently hosting filming for the second season of House of the Dragon which will air next year.

This year’s convention will run between November 3 and 5, and will once again welcome fans of George R.R. Martin’s books and the popular television adaptations.

Co-organiser, Javi Marcos, promised that this year’s ‘City of Dragons’ will be ‘bigger and better’.

Cast members of the tv shows will attend as well behind the scenes crew members in addition to graphic artists and collaborators of George R.R. Martin.

Like last year, contributors will be live-streamed via YouTube so that thousands of fans can join in ‘virtually’ from all over the world.

A full list of people taking part will be released ‘soon’ according to Marcos.

In addition to the discussion panels, the weekend will also stage a cosplay contest, medieval sword fighting classes, tours of Caceres, medieval jousts and sword exhibitions, themed meals, concerts and parades.

