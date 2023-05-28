Dozens of Brits attending the Coldplay concerts in Barcelona this week have been scammed with fake tickets.

Police are dismantling a complex network that has swindled many people by selling them invalid tickets for the event.

Four alleged scammers have been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra, who believe over 100 fans could be affected.

Dozens of British flying to Barcelona were prevented from entering the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on the nights of Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Agents believe the same ticket was sold to a number of fans, and only the one arriving first was allowed to go inside the stadium.

They further believe that various fake tickets were given as part of the resale outside the entrance.

The four arrested are accused of pretending to be event organisers that claimed to be selling special passes and credentials to see the concert.

The British band is playing tonight (Sunday May 28) in the last of the four concerts that are taking place in Barcelona this week.