A LOCAL police officer who assaulted a man in Torrox (Malaga) during lockdown has been sentenced to a two-year suspension.

The agent has been found guilty of striking the man’s head and breaking his phone during an arrest in March 2020.

The officer stopped a caravan with a German license plate which had expired the previous day.

The victim’s wife explained to the officer that due to bureaucratic problems linked to COVID-19, they had not been able to obtain a Spanish plate, but that the application was in process.

The agent then tore the front plate from the car, which altered the woman, who was taken inside a police car.

Her husband was showing the vehicle’s documentation to another officer when the sentenced cop approached him from behind and grabbed his neck, according to court papers.

The victim tried to free from his hands, but was pushed to the ground and shackled.

The scene is said to have been recorded by various witnesses, who were told by the convicted agent to delete the footage.

He also took the victim’s phone and crashed it against a wall and the floor at the police station.

And when the man was being transferred to a cell, the assailant ‘unexpectedly struck him on the head’.

A judge concluded that the officer employed ‘an unjustified use of violence’ and that he “attacked the dignity and moral integrity’ of the victim.

The attacked man suffered from lacerations in his wrists, knees, right elbow and a part of the forehead.

The abusive agent has been sentenced to nine months in prison and a two-year suspension.

He will also have to pay €3,440 compensation to the victim and a fine of €600, according to Sur.

Read more: