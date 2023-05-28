3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 279,000

Torrevieja, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 279,000

Have you ever wanted in your life to live in a villa that is spacious enough and also has a large patio located in a private residence with a swimming pool? Well this is your chance. We present this spectacular semi-detached villa in Aguas Nuevas, fully furnished and ready to move into with all the comforts your family needs. This villa in Aguas Nuevas has a constructed area of 128m2 located on a 222m2 plot, enough meters to lead a more than comfortable and quiet life in one of the best neighborhoods in Torrevieja. The house was completely renovated in 2017, although further improvements were… See full property details