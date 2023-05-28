SCHOLARSHIPS of up to €7,000 for those studying to become public servants have been announced by the Spanish Government.

The application process to benefit from them will open soon, the Ministry of Finance published on Friday.

They aim to cover candidate’s expenses during their time studying for the public examination, which can last several years.

The scholarships, which will be of €7,000 maximum, will vary according to the student’s socioeconomic background and the examination they intend to sit.

And those already receiving any other subsidy or public benefits will not be able to apply for them.

Candidates will be also required to join a specialised centre for the preparation of the exam.

Scholarships will be awarded annually and, once granted, the money will be transferred in a single payment.

“This will foster the recruitment of talent and overcome socio-economic barriers,” the Ministry announced in a statement.

