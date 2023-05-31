A HIKER has been rescued by helicopter after falling from a height of 3 metres in Deia (Mallorca).

The woman tripped and fell while walking around the Na Foradada area, near the sea.

She is believed to have hit her head against the ground, which caused her to become drowsy.

A Guardia Civil patrol, firefighters and emergency services attended the scene.

They tied the woman to a stretcher and lifted her to a helicopter.

She was transferred to a nearby hospital with bruises on her face.

Read more: