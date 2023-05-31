AN Italian tourist has been arrested for allegedly beating up a taxi driver in Es Pujols (Formentera).

The accused is said to have assaulted the victim outside the hotel where he was staying after a ride last week.

A Guardia Civil patrol attended the scene and reportedly saw the driver with severe facial injuries caused by the attack.

Agents managed to get evidence of the assault after checking CCTV footage.

The alleged assailant was arrested at his hotel room while the victim was taken to hospital.

