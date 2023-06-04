2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Cala Golf with pool garage - € 297,500

La Cala Golf, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 297,500

Beautiful garden apartment located within an exclusive gated community – arguably one of the most prestigious private communities on the coast; La Cala Golf Resort. The apartment has a large lounge which opens onto a wonderful terrace, with simply stunning views of the Sierra Mijas Mountains, La Cala Golf Resort and the sea beyond. There are two large bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the master bedroom opening onto the terrace with full ensuite facilities. The guest bedroom opens onto your own private garden with views of the 16th tee of La Cala Golf course and surrounding countryside. The… See full property details