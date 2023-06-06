RESIDENTS and business owners in the old centres of Altea and Altea la Vella can apply for cash grants to clean up building facades.

Altea council will offer €500 for each building for painting facades; €350 for making improvements to combat humid temperatures; €150 for the removal of external air conditioning units, fixed on the facades of the building; and €150 for each building that has advertising signs which can be adapted to fit in with the colour and design of the facades.

Altea’s urban planning councillor, Jose Orozco, said: “The care of the facades is indispensable for the general beautification of a tourist town like ours, since the old town is one of our main attractions.”

Grants will be available for communities of owners or individual property owners of buildings located in a specifically defined area.

The application period ends on June 26 and work needs to be completed by October 31.

Applications will be processed at the Citizen’s Attention Office, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall or in the administrative extension of Altea la Vella.

People can also apply online via the Electronic Headquarters of the Altea municipal website.

