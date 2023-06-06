THE Costa Blanca Tourist Board laid on a special programme for social media influencers o show what the area can offer for people bringing their pets on holiday.

Board director, Jose Mancebo, says the schedule’s aim was to show the kind of holiday experiences that pet owners can enjoy with their animals.

Two well-known influencers from Belgium and France with nearly two million followers stayed in the region for several days.

They visited Altea, Benidorm, Denia, El Campello, and Santa Pola to see for themselves how they can have a pet friendly experience.

Aquatic activities like kayaking featured in addition cycling and trekking.

Jose Mancebo said: “The pet friendly trips provide a niche market whose growth promotes the boost of a specialised offer with infrastructure, resources and spaces that are adapted to pets.”

He added that a specific campaign aimed at visitors and their pets will be launched.

Last year the Costa Blanca Tourist Board called for the creation of a distinctive emblem to identify tourist-related attractions and places that would admit animals.

