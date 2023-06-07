THE Andalucian company Todo Surf Technology, based in Malaga, has developed an advanced surf forecasting app that provides surf reports and waves forecasts for over 6000 beaches around the world.

The app, which is free and available in several languages, features 360 beaches in Spain and provides long-range surf forecasts from across the globe including wave size, swell period, swell size, water temperature, tides, wind direction, and strength.

Having access to surf forecasting apps is essential for individuals wanting to travel for surfing and the new todosurf.com app has been fine-tuned to give consumers the ‘best and most valuable’ information for their surf sessions.

According Rafael Sanchez del Aguila, CEO of Todosurf, a Malaga-based company that has been in existence for more than twenty years, this new project is a response to the conversations held with the surfing community, and already has ‘more than half a million’ users.

