A UK woman who survived being shot and severely injured by her husband after an 18-year abusive relationship will speak in Gibraltar at the second Ministry of Equality fireside chat.

Rachel Williams will tell her story as the group led by Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento tackles the topic of domestic abuse.

It follows Sacramento’s new domestic abuse law passed in Parliament that has led to training of civil servants, police and the legal profession.

Sacramento called Williams ‘is a remarkable woman whose story is incredibly moving’ ahead of the June 12 chat.

The Minister for Equality has been busy in recent months getting Gibraltar ready to tackle abusers while protecting victims.

She only recently presented the new Domestic Abuse National Strategy and organised training to put it into effect.

It will not be the first time Williams has been on the Rock.

She was one of the key speakers at the Ministry of Justice’s domestic abuse conference and spoke at Gibraltar’s Literary Festival last November.

The Gibraltar Government called her story ‘a powerful indictment of domestic abuse’.

Williams’ partner shot and seriously injured her in 2011.

He and her 16-year-old son Jack then took their own lives after the violent attack.

Now a qualified Domestic Violence Adviser, Rachel campaigns across the UK to end domestic abuse.

As a result of her work, she received the St David’s award for her efforts and was also recently shortlisted to be named UK Crime Fighter of the Year.

“We are fortunate that Rachel has been able to return to Gibraltar to assist us with our awareness campaign,” Sacramento said. “Learning about the impact of domestic abuse and awareness is a key part of the preventative strand of our Domestic Abuse Strategy.

She urged people who were not able to attend her talk last year to come listen to her ‘powerful’ story.

“Rachel is a survivor of terrible abuse and violence,” the minister added.

“She is a remarkable woman whose story is incredibly moving but uplifting and inspiring at the same time.”

Williams will also talk about coercive control which is now an offence under the Rock’s Domestic Abuse Act 2023.

