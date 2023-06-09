2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage - € 199,000

Dénia, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 199,000

Relaxation and well-being by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and with great leisure and sports attractions, this complex rises 400 m from the Les Deveses de Denia beach. Residential complex of four 3-storey buildings, integrated into a lush garden of palm trees and aromatic plants, in which the best finishes and materials have been used in order to create the perfect environment for your enjoyment and comfort. The care in the design, the choice of finishes, the air conditioning systems and a careful landscaping result in exclusive, bright and comfortable homes… See full property details