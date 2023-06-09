A DENIA mother and son have been convicted by an Alicante court of hoodwinking an Alzheimer’s sufferer into selling her house at over half the market value.

The duo also convinced the woman, 88, to make a will bequeathing everything to them which on her death would nullify a payment plan of 120 instalments of €600 each.

The mother and son were found guilty of committing aggravated fraud and each given two year prison sentences, suspended for two years.

The Alicante court ruling said that the two people took advantage of a neighbour who had ‘a rapid deterioration of her mental abilities’ after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

In August 2020, the defendants closed a deal witnessed by a notary to buy the woman’s home for €72,000 while the true market value was over €169,000.

The court said the instalment payment plan offered no guarantees that the full sum would be transferred to the seller.

It stated that the elderly woman had diminished or even zero ‘capacity to understand and to agree to any agreements reached’.

No further details have been released about the convicted mother and son.