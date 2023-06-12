BATHROOM renovation can be an exciting but overwhelming task.

Don’t worry,we at Big Mat Aliazul can help you transform your bathroom into an elegant and quality space.

Planning

Before beginning any renovation project, it is important to plan properly to ensure you get the results you want.

Aqua has some tips to help you in the planning process:

Set a budget: Determine how much money you are willing to spend on your bathroom renovation. This will help you to have a clear idea of what your financial constraints are and what renovation items are priorities for you. Make a list of priorities: Decide which aspects of your bathroom are most important to you. Do you need to replace the toilet or shower and do you want to update the tiles or fixtures? Research and get ideas: Look for inspiration in magazines, interior design blogs or specialised bathroom renovation websites.

Optimise your bathroom

Once you have planned your renovation, it is important to optimise your bathroom so that it is functional and efficient. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Organisation: Make sure you can easily access your toiletries and keep everything in its place.

2.Lighting: Adequate lighting in your bathroom is essential to create a cozy and functional environment. Make sure you have good lighting in the mirror area to make shaving or makeup application easier.

3.Ventilation: Proper ventilation via a window or exhaust fan is important to avoid moisture buildup and prevent mold and mildew problems.

Key elements for your bathroom renovation

There are several key elements you can consider when renovating your bathroom for a spectacular result. Here are some ideas and suggestions:

Update the tiles: Tile is an important element in the look of a bathroom. Consider updating the wall or floor tiles to give it a fresh look. Refurbish the tub or shower: If your tub or shower pan is worn or outdated, consider replacing it. Choose an option that fits your needs and lifestyle. Update fixtures: Accessories, such as taps, door handles and towel racks can make a big difference to the look and feel of your bathroom. Add storage: Adequate storage is essential in a bathroom to keep it organised and clutter-free. Consider adding shelving, cabinets or extra drawers for storage, Change the colours and decor: Opt for light, neutral colors to give a feeling of spaciousness and brightness, or choose bolder hues if you want to create a vibrant environment with personality.

BIG MAT ALIAZUL

https://www.bigmataliazul.es/

SHOPS –

BigMat Aliazul

Polígono Bulevar N.3 Pp 3 , 03570 La Vila Joiosa, (Alicante), tel. 965 89 32 95

Avda. Uruguay Torre Club Medico IV, 4 Local C, 03502 Benidorm, Alicante, 965 85 06 74

pedidos@bigmataliazul.es