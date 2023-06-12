ENJOY dramatised night visits in the oldest royal palace in Europe and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sevilla’s iconic Real Alcazar.

All summer, up to October 21, visitors can enjoy nocturnal visits to this monument, which are quickly becoming a highlight of Sevilla’s summer nights.

These late evening visits involve theatre performances which guide visitors into the heart of Alcazar’s history by some of the most important characters who ever lived in these palatial grounds.

This year these dramatised tours will be performed by the Sevilla Classical Theatre Company, and, as a novelty, will also be available with an audio guide tour in English for foreign visitors.

These guided tours are available every Thursday, Friday and Saturdays throughout the summer.

Four tours are given, each for a maximum of 40 people. The first tour kicks-off at 9pm and there is one every half an hour up to 10.30pm. The tours last 75 minutes.

Reservations to discover a whole new Alcazar and enjoy the enchantment of its night-time splendour can be made on the official website of the Real Alcazar.



