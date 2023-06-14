SPAIN will welcome Brazil next March to play an ‘anti-racism’ football friendly in support of Real Madrid player Vincius Jr who was racially abused by Valencia supporters last month.

Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium will host the international but the timing of the fixture may change depending on whether or not Spain qualify directly for the Euro 2024 finals, as March may be needed for potential play-off matches.

The game was announced by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales and his Brazilian counterpart, Ednaldo Rodrigues following a meeting in Madrid on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Brazilian winger Vinicius suffered racial abuse in a La Liga match in Valencia last month, with several supporters subsequently arrested.

It was the tenth such incident against the player that La Liga has reported to prosecutors this season.

Rubiales and Rodrigues revealed their plans for next year’s friendly international at Real Madrid’s stadium, alongside Spain internationals Ansu Fati and Rodrigo Moreno.

“I want to announce that the match against racism between Spain and Brazil will be at the Santiago Bernabeu,” Luis Rubiales told a news conference.

“It’s the ideal stage for an encounter between two of the best teams in the world.”

“(The game is) a way of saying ‘enough’,” said Ednaldo Rodrigues.

“It protects joy in our football, (and shows) this intolerance and attitude are unacceptable.”

Vinicius issued a strongly-worded statement after he was abused at Valencia, saying: “Today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.”

