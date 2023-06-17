2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Puerto de Andratx with pool - € 695,000

Puerto de Andratx, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 695,000

Prime location Port Andratx – 2 bedroom duplex This elegant apartment is located in an exclusive complex in Port Andratx. The view is unobstructed on the surroundings and the sea. The apartment consists of a bright and cosy living room, two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite), open fitted kitchen. The balcony measures 8m². The community also has a large outdoor pool. Satellite TV, underfloor heating, air conditioning hot/cold, tiled floors, fitted wardrobes, parking space, community pool Brokerage fees are not charged in Spain The costs associated with the purchase (the Spanish… See full property details