THE Conde Nast Traveler magazine has listed the top 10 beaches in Spain, with the number one spot going to a beach in Andalucia.

Voted by the readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine, Bolonia, in Tarifa (Cadiz) has been awarded the best beach in Spain, 2023.

After coming second last year in the list of Best Beaches in Europe 2022, this year the readers of Condé Nast Traveler have selected this beach, renowned for its spectacular sunsets, as the best beach in Spain among ten other finalists from different communities.

Conde Nast Traveler refers to Bolonia beach as ‘4 kilometres of pure bliss’, and highlights its unrivalled location, next to the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Baelo Claudia and with the Gran Duna on the west side.

Tourists on The Playa de Bolonia, a unspoiled white sand beach of Tarifa, Cadiz. Andalucia, Spain.

Bolonia is also considered one of the last unspoilt beaches in southern Spain.

The ten best beaches in Spain, as voted this year, 2023, by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine is as follows:

1. Bolonia beach (Tarifa, Cadiz)

2. Cortina Cove (Cartagena)

3. Rodas Beach (Cies Islands, Pontevedra)

4. Ses Illetes (Formentera)

5. Aiguablava Cove (Begur, Girona)

6. La Concha Beach (San Sebastián, Guipuzcoa)

7. Silencio Beach (Cudillero, Cudillero)

8. Oyambre Beach (Comillas)

9. Cofete Beach (Fuerteventura)

10. Granadella Beach (Jávea, Alicante)

Beaches awarded as the best in Spain in previous editions include: Valdevaqueros, in Tarifa in 2021, San Antonio del Mar, in Asturias (2020); and in 2019, the award went to Papagayo, in Lanzarote.

