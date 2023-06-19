WEAK showers with thunderstorms set the stage for unsettled weather this week in Malaga.

It seems summer is getting off to a slow start this year on the Costa del Sol. Despite the intense days of heat recorded at the end of last week, the light rain and thunderstorms yesterday, Sunday June 18, have served as a reminder that the weather so far this peak holiday season has been unpredictable and will remain so for this coming week.

Although instability will predominate this week, with a 55% chance of rain tomorrow, Tuesday June 20, temperatures will remain relatively high, at around 29ºC in Malaga city.

As the week progresses, temperatures will continue to climb, with highs of 31ºC forecast in the capital of the Costa del Sol on Thursday and 37ºC in Coin.

According to AEMET’s spokesperson Jesús Riesco, the unsettled weather is due to a deep low weather system over the British Isles, that together with subtropical circulation, has created a narrow band with medium and high cloudiness that entered Malaga province yesterday Sunday.

Depending on the movements of this band, either east or west, it could be felt more or less in Malaga, Granada and Jaen.

