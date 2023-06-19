THEY say out of little acorns mighty oak trees grow… And so it’s fitting Marbella restaurant, The Oak, has had a relaunch seven years on.

The steak joint, owned by the team at La Sala, has bounced back in a magical guise that literally can’t be missed.

Sitting on the main Banus roundabout en route to Nueva Andalucia (mMarbella) it stands out like Major Oak, of Robin Hood fame, its name writ large with a ‘tree of light’ blasting out above it like a firework.

A string of famous footballers, agents and business people made it to the launch, including Pimlico Plumbers magnate Charlie Mullins and singing sensation James Arthur, who was mobbed by female admirers for most of the evening.

Football guests included Rangers goalie, Alan McGregor, Stephen Clemence and 18-year-old Liverpool starlet, Bobby Clark.

Meanwhile, co-owners included former Spurs and Ireland winger Stephen Carr, while his ex-colleague, David Bentley, was one of the stars of the night, jumping around like a Dancing Queen.

Ian Radford and son hold up Stephen Carr It was a busy opening David Bentley STARS: Jason Arthur with fans Charlie Mullins

He told the Olive Press he was ‘really excited’ by the relaunch, having been involved in its first guise from 2016 and La Sala for a decade.

“I’m sure it’s going to do really well,” he insisted.

Boss Ian Radford decided to change it to a sports bar during the complicated years of the pandemic, but realised now was the time to bring it back.

“It’s going to be one of the best top quality steak and meat places in Marbella and we wanted it to be glamorous,” he explained.

The group is soon to open a bowling alley and another sports bar below the current La Sala, while a hotel is slated for the future.

