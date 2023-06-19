2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Javea / Xabia - € 180,000

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 180,000

Perfect duplex in amazing community with sea views for sale in Cumbre Del Sol. THE COMMUNITY: This property is located in a highly privileged are on the Cumbre Del Sol of Benitachell and it offers a lifestyle so unique and comfortable that it is almost irresistible. The community is completely international and everybody understands english. The pool is absolutely gigantic and the community overall is highly cared for. Only two minutes from the property location are grocery stores, restaurants, bars, tennis and padel courts, skatepark, pilates, air yoga center and much more! The sea can be…