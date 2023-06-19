A 44-YEAR-OLD fugitive from Finnish justice has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Torrevieja.

The man was branded as one of Finland’s ‘Most Wanted’ having skipped his country in 2018 over fraud charges.

If convicted he faces seven years in prison.

Finland issued a European Arrest Warrant with the Policia Nacional getting information that the man could be in a coastal area of Alicante province.

Investigators located him in Torrevieja and proceeded to detain him.

The fugitive’s first port of call was an Alicante court who then transferred him to the National Court in Madrid which handles all extradition proceedings.

