MADRID was treated to a unique and enchanting display when French pianist Violette Prevost captivated hundreds with a floating piano performance on Sunday evening.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, a mesmerised audience gathered around the Pradolongo artificial lake in Usera to witness an extraordinary concert.

The renowned musical ensemble known as ‘Piano du Lac’ orchestrated the event, their only stop in central Madrid during their summer tour across Spain.

Prevost took to her ethereal floating stage and blended classical melodies with contemporary compositions.

Locals, tourists, families, couples, and music enthusiasts alike flocked to the lake’s edge to witness the spectacle as the ensemble asked the crowd to immerse themselves as there was ‘no fourth wall’ as is normally found in theatres.

