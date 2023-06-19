Costa Del Sol 60s
Costa del Sol 1960s: Iberia poster and the now gone Marymar in Benalmadena
Puerto Banus Costa Del Sol 70s
Puerto Banus, Costa Del Sol, 1970s (for vintage postcards visit www.todocoleccion.net)
La Carihuela Torremolinos Costa Del Sol 70s
The famous beach La Carihuela, Torremolinos, Costa Del Sol, 1970s
Banos Del Carmen Malaga Costa Del Sol 1966
Banos Del Carmen, Malaga, Costa Del Sol, 1966
Butlins Hotel Pontinental Torremolinos Costa Del Sol Spain 1972
Butlins hotel Pontinental, Costa del Sol 1970s
Fuengirola Costa Del Sol
Early days of Fuengirola, Costa del Sol 1970s
Marbella Costa Del Sol 70s
Marbella becoming the golden mile, Costa del Sol, 1970s
Marbella Costa Del Sol 1970 1
Lovely Marbella before it was so lovely, Costa del Sol, 1970s
El Bajondillo Torremolinos Costa Del Sol 1960s
Quiet el Bajondillo, Torremolinos, Costa del Sol 1970s

