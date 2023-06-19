SOTOGRANDE is home to the world famous Valderrama golf course, considered not only the best in Spain, but also in Europe and even considered one of the best maintained courses in the World and has been regularly included among the Top 100 courses in the World since 1989.

This golf club—which has 27 holes making it one of the largest in the area—is located prominently on a hill above the old Andalucian village of Sotogrande.

One of the landmarks of Real Club Valderrama was the hosting of the 1997 Ryder Cup. It became the venue for the event under the direction of Spanish captain Seve Ballesteros and since has continued to hold high-class competitions.

Its facilities include a driving range, chipping green and putting green. It also has a buggy service, caddies, restaurant, electric trolleys, trolleys, pro-shop, changing rooms and valet parking.

Not only is Sotogrande home to the iconic Valderrama golf course, it also boasts having nine of the world’s top golf courses within 10 kilometres of one another.

Such a density of carefully-designed 9-, 18- and 27-hole golf courses and clubs make this area of southern Spain a golfing paradise and the ideal place to combine the best of golf with a beach holiday in the sunshine.

