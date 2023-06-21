2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Roda with pool - € 159,950

Roda, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 159,950

Murcia Golf Properties are excited to offer this two bedroom two bathroom townhouse for sale on the wonderful Roda Golf and Beach Resort. The property is in a great location next to one of the resorts communal swimming pools which serves just a handful of properties. The lawned gardens are a sun trap, having all day sun with a sheltered patio and bbq area to the rear. The property has it's own driveway where you are able to charge electric vehicles. The resort itself is located near Los Alcazares which is situated by the Mar Menor sea. It's a great property for families or golfers… See full property details