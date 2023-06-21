A MAN is being investigated for alleged animal abandonment and abuse crimes after his dog was found hanged outside a Fuente Alamo house in the Murcia region.

The Policia Local found the American Staffordshire breed dog weighing between 35 and 40 kilos hanging by its neck via its chain on a stone wall near to the Fuente Alamo boulevard.

Officers located the animal’s owner who told them: “The dog had fallen and this had happened to him before and he had to get up himself.”

He also admitted that the dog did not have any appropriate documentation or vaccination.

The case was handed over to the Guardia Civil’s environment unit, Seprona, who are probing him for not providing the dog with the minimally-required care like visits to the vet and micro-chipping.

Though the Guardia believe there was no intent for the dog to die, nevertheless the owner should have been more vigilant in preventing a repeat of the pet getting tangled up which led to the tragic outcome.

The matter is now in the hands of the Cartagena investigating court.

