A YOUNG podcast host from Manchester fell to her death from a Madrid balcony while covering a festival taking place in the Spanish capital.

Eden Young had been in the city with her friend Gina to do some press work for her company Polyester when the tragedy struck on June 8.

The 30-year-old was one of the voices behind the popular pop-culture show Polyester Podcast.

It describes itself as an ‘intersectional feminist arts and culture publication’ with the tagline: ‘Have faith in your own bad taste!’

Younger brother Cameron paid tribute to his sister on a GoFundMe page set up to help finance the repatriation of Eden’s body to the UK.

“Eden was in Madrid preparing to do some press work for her company Polyester, a company she absolutely adored working for, at a festival she had revisited for years with her closest friends.

“A few days before the festival took place Eden accidentally fell to her death from the accommodation she was staying at.

“This news saddens us all close to Eden more than words can comprehend right now.

He added that any ‘donations large or small are much appreciated during this devastating time.’

Initially aiming to raise £5,000, the campaign has already received an outpouring of support, surpassing £30,000 and counting.

Any additional funds beyond the required amount will be donated to JackTheLad, a charity focused on promoting safer holidays abroad.

READ MORE: