A BOLT driver has been stabbed to death by a customer in Fuengirola (Malaga).

The victim, who worked for a private hire vehicle company similar to Uber or Cabify, had picked up the alleged murderer in the early morning (Thursday, June 22).

The 35-year-old man is said to have pulled out two knives when he was inside the vehicle.

He then allegedly stabbed the driver suddenly and without saying a word.

A number of pedestrians alerted the police and called an ambulance.

But emergency services could not do anything to save his life.

After the deadly attack, the alleged assailant entrenched himself inside the vehicle.

A number of officers managed to arrest the stabber after reducing him and seizing the two blades.

Read more: