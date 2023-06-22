DAYLIGHT bank robbery in the tourist hot spot of Fuengirola has shocked local residents.

The incident took place at around 8am yesterday morning, June 21, when several witnesses alerted the 112 Andalucia emergency service of an alleged robbery at a Sabadell bank branch in Fuengirola.

According to police sources, two individuals allegedly broke into the bank early in the morning by gaining access via a hole made in the adjoining building.

Once inside the bank, the robbers waited for the arrival of the employees and forced them to open the safe.

Meanwhile, the bank alarm was also activated and within minutes the area was surrounded by local and National Police, a surveillance helicopter and members of the Guardia Civil.

The rapid police deployment around the bank led the crooks to abort their plans and flee, apparently via the same route used for the entry and without any booty.

The investigation is still open and has been taken over by agents attached to the Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Fuengirola Police Station.

For the moment, no arrests have been made and no personal injuries have been reported.

