THE summer highs are here to stay and plenty of people look for alternatives to take a dip during the hot season.

Fortunately Andalucia is blessed with many natural spots, pools and waterfalls that offer refreshing alternatives to cool off naturally.

Hueznar Waterfalls, Sierra Norte de Sevilla

Located in the Sierra Norte de Sevilla Natural Park, this area has a series of waterfalls and natural pools formed by the river Huesna.

The setting is spectacular, surrounded by lush vegetation and is a hidden paradise for nature lovers and water hikers.



Las Chorreras, Granada

Chorreras del Molinillo is a group of waterfalls and natural pools in the region of Guadix, Granada. A beautiful place to sit down, eat and relax. It is also possible to go hiking in the area and explore its surroundings.

La Cimbarra waterfall, Jaen

Cascada de la Cimbarra is a gorgeous waterfall in the river Rio Guarrizas, located south of Aldeaquemada in the region Andalucia-Jaen.

This impressive waterfall creates several natural pools along the river Guarrizas and is the perfect place to enjoy nature, go hiking and enjoy a refreshing swim.



Honey River (Arroyo de la Miel), Cadiz

A hidden gem surrounded by lush vegetation with a trail that runs along a river bank scattered with ruined mills, remains of ancient ways, medieval bridges, intertwining with huge fresh water pools and waterfalls.



Los Chorros waterfall, Huelva

Los Chorros de Joyarancón o Cascada de Jollarancos is a beautiful huge waterfall and the highest waterfall in the Sierra de Aracena. This magnificent cascade hurls water from about 15 meters and is located in a natural environment of singular beauty,

Waterfall of the Petrified Trees, Granada

Located in the Natural Park of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama, Los Arboles Petrificados is a spectacular waterfall in an area of fast flowing rivers perfect for organizing rafting and canyoning activities on the Rio Verde.

These are just a selection of the wonderful natural pools that you can find in Andalucia. Each one has its own particular charm and offers a unique experience for wild swimming surrounded by natural untamed landscapes.

READ MORE: