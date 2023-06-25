ALWAYS a lively affair, San Juan in Lanjarón, Granada, is best known for its mass water fight on the night of 23 June. It also has a colourful carnival parade (called ‘La Publica’), a water-throwing contest, witches, flamenco dancers, musicians, DJs, and more. In recent years, the Lanjarón town hall has expanded the fiesta programme, making it one of the most entertaining and comprehensive events of its kind in Andalucia.

Who needs Glastonbury? At this annual humdinger, there really is something for everyone. One minute, you’ll be watching a civilised ‘pasa calles’ featuring ladies dancing traditional ‘Sevillana’. Next thing, the stroke of midnight falls, and the municipal fire hoses are spraying thousands of revellers wearing swimsuits, buckets for hats, and unicorn floats.

The Olive Press checked it out…

D75 7316
D75 7345
D75 7348
D75 7351
D75 7379
D75 7392
D75 7403
D75 7409
D75 7465
D75 7522
D75 7581
D75 7629
D75 7644
D75 7654
D75 7658
D75 7662
D75 7675
D75 7676
D75 7684
D75 7697
D75 7753 2
D75 7756
D75 7784
D75 7794
D75 7797
D75 7799 Copy
D75 7799
D75 7854
D75 7889
D75 7895
D75 7907
D75 7915
D75 7995
D75 8084
D75 8101
D75 8167
D75 8189
D75 8204
D75 8222
D75 8242
D75 8275
D75 8378

READ MORE
DISPATCH: The ‘loca fiesta’ of San Juan returns to the spa town of Lanjaron in Spain’s Granada

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.