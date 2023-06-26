SEVERAL people have been injured in Malaga city— two seriously — after a Metro train collided with a car yesterday afternoon, Sunday June 25.

As reported by Malaga City Council the accident, which took place shortly before 8pm, occurred due to a violation of the car for not respecting the traffic light signal.

Two occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured and were rescued by the local fire brigade, meanwhile two passengers on the subway, which initially derailed, were also injured.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the accident occurred at around 7:50pm in the Teatinos area, in the El Cónsul station, next to the athletics track.

In a tweet, Malaga Fire Brigade stated: “Several fire departments intervene in a traffic accident between tourism and a train of the Metro network in Malaga with injuries of varying degrees”.

Varias dotaciones de Bomberos intervienen en accidente de tráfico entre turismo y tren de la red de Metro en Málaga con heridos de diversa consideración. pic.twitter.com/xQmdCFlIFk — ? Encierro Bombero Mlg ? (@encierrobombmlg) June 25, 2023

Local and national police officers as well as local health services also aided with the traffic accident.

The Accident Investigation and Attestation Group (GIAA) of the Local Police has taken charge of the investigations into the accident.

READ MORE: