BEACH-goers sunbathed and played in the sea along Malaga’s beaches yesterday, Sunday June 25—the first Sunday of summer.

Despite the fact that the peak tourist season has not yet begun, the Malaga beaches were heaving, with many local residents and pre-high season visitors becoming early birds for the day in order to snag a good spot on the shoreline, with parasols starting to line the beachfront as early as 9am.

The calm sea and a light easterly breeze helped alleviate the stinging sun, which saw five other provinces in southern Spain under orange alert for scorching temperatures, specifically Cadiz, Cordoba, Sevilla, Jaen and Huelva.

At midday the bathers moved from the sand to the chiringuitos, which filled up on a day that can be considered the prelude to what is expected for this summer in which Andalucia hopes to surpass its historic record of tourists.

In fact, according to a recent statement by the Minister of Tourism, José Bernal, Andalucia expects to receive 11.5 million visitors this summer, which would represent an increase of 5% compared to last year’s summer and 1% more than in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.

