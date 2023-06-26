CARLOS Alcaraz has won the Queen’s Club Championships yesterday, Sunday June 25, ensuring he will enter Wimbledon next month as the No. 1 seed.

Alcaraz, with more power and precision, beat Australian Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the Queen’s Club Championships final in London.

However, the actual shot of the match came from the hands of the young Aussie who produced an incredible drop shot, which somehow ended up bouncing back onto de Minaur’s side of the net. A superb trick shot that was praised by the young Spaniard who could do nothing but approach the net and shake his Australian rival’s hand.

Yesterday’s final was Alcaraz’s first on grass, in only the third tournament of his young career on the surface.

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy,” Alcaraz said. “It was special to play here where so many legends have won. To see my name surrounded by the great champions is amazing.”

On the support of the British crowd ahead of Wimbledon, Alcaraz said: “It helps a lot.

“Coming to London, being number one, the top seed. For me, it’s amazing.”

“Honestly, I have a lot of confidence right now coming into Wimbledon,” Alcaraz added. “I ended the week playing at [a] high level. So right now I feel one of the favourites to win Wimbledon.”

Alcaraz will enter Wimbledon as the second-youngest man to be seeded No. 1 since the Open era began in 1968, after Boris Becker, who was 19, in 1987, according to ESPN Stats & Information data.

