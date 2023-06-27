2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Golf del Sur with pool - € 268,000

Golf del Sur, Tenerife 2 beds 1 baths € 268,000

These new build terraced houses are located in Golf Del Sur, in a complex that’s been completely renovated with finalization in February 2023. Each of the 31 terraced houses offers 2 bedrooms, living room, kitchen and a bathroom. The properties also has a spacious outside space (terrace/artificial garden) where you can enjoy the sunny days in Tenerife with family and friends. The complex offers a nice pool and community parking. The complex allows VV-license and is a good investment opportunity due to its location and strong tourism all year. Price: From 268 000€ These new build terraced… See full property details