A COSTA BLANCA beach has been closed to bathers for the second time in less than a year after tests showed the water had been contaminated by bacteria of fecal origin.

Samples at Javea’s Arenal beach were taken by the Valencian Community’s Beach Water Control Programme.

After the negative results were discovered, Javea’s Policia Local went to the area on Monday morning and ordered swimmers to get out of the water.

The Cruz Roja raised red flags and public address system announcements have declared the swimming ban.

Visitors are still able to use the beach, which suffered a two-day swimming ban last July following a similar negative water test.

At the time, Ecologists in Action, Marina Alta, claimed that a broken pipe carrying water from a sewage treatment plant was pouring out into the beach cove, rather than out to sea.

That was denied by Javea council and the Ministry of Agriculture and Ecological Transition who said regular testing has shown the water quality as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’.

Nevertheless, with repair works being carried out at Arenal beach to solve various issues, Javea council decided to not to submit it for the Blue Flag awards this year.

But the beach did get a Black Flag from Ecologists in Action recently who said that ‘unfortunately, every time there are episodes of heavy rains and storms, the coast appears full of wipes and other debris’.

READ MORE: