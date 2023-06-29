The issue of sustainability is weighing increasingly on second home buyers’ minds, according to leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España. Always ahead of the curve when it comes to anticipating clients’ demands, the company has implemented a range of energy-saving and other eco-friendly measures across the developments it is building.

Focusing on energy consumption and keeping rooms at the right temperature are key to producing more sustainable homes. Repsol reports that half of electricity consumption in Europe is used for heating and cooling. This means that implementing new ways to maintain comfortable temperatures indoors can deliver significant benefits for the planet – as well as reducing owners’ energy bill costs.

Taylor Wimpey España is tackling this by using aerothermal energy systems as standard in its new homes. Using aerothermal energy involves extracting heat from the outside air and transferring it to indoor spaces. Such systems can extract up to 75% of energy from outside air, and this is one reason why Taylor Wimpey España’s new homes in the Costa Blanca are earning ‘A’ ratings for their energy certifications.

Other sustainability features include thermal insulation of exterior walls, roofs and windows and the provision of LED lighting, double glazing and low-consumption appliances in individual homes, along with water- and energy-saving measures in communal areas. Properties also include pre-installation for charging electric vehicles. Taylor Wimpey España also focuses on using natural materials during the construction process and sourcing as much as possible locally. Sales and Marketing Director Marc Pritchard comments:

“Building more sustainably is about joined up thinking – it’s about committing to deliver homes that perform better in environmental terms, not seeing sustainability as a tick-box exercise. That means every element of the design and construction process is up to be challenged. Even where we’re already performing really well in sustainability terms, it doesn’t mean we’re not striving to do even better.”

The Costa Blanca coastline is home to two superb examples of sustainable second homes. The first is Breeze, in Balcón de Finestrat in Alicante. Well located for accessing the local public transport network, which includes bus, train and tram routes, thus giving homebuyers a range of alternatives to using cars, the properties include apartments, terraced houses and detached villas. Sited less than 8 km from Finestrat Cove and the beaches of Benidorm, the homes are not only A-rated as a result of their sustainability credentials, they also deliver everything that owners could wish for, from spacious outdoor terraces to a communal pool and landscaped gardens. Prices start from €242,000 plus VAT.

A little further along the coast, at Bella Beach in Dénia, A-rated homes are available from €295,000 plus VAT. The two- and three-bedroom apartments feature aerothermal heating, double glazing, preinstallation for electric vehicles and more, all just metres from Dénia’s Almadraba beach, with direct pedestrian access from the development. Already under construction, the apartments, on-site adults’ and children’s pools and lush gardens are due for completion by June 2024, meaning buyers can start enjoying their sustainable second homes within the year.

