THE Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba (World Heritage Site since 1984) is on the verge of breaking its record number of visitors.

The iconic Cordoba monument is set to break its own record of visitors, confirming its position as the most visited monument in Cordoba.

According to José Juan Jiménez Güeto, canon spokesperson for the Cathedral of Cordoba, the ecclesiastical body that manages the monument, the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba is currently at 92% percent of visits compared to its best year, which was in 2019, pre-pandemic.

In 2019 a total of 2,079,160 people visited the monument and though the high season for tourist trips to Cordoba is late spring, early summer (April to June) with six months to go until the end of the year, everything points that 2023 will be the best year for tourism in the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba’s history.

The Great Mosque of Cordoba is an architectural wonder to the two religions and cultures that have shaped Andalucia: Islam and Christianity.

READ MORE: