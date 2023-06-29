A 37-YEAR-OLD British tourist died from a heart attack in his Arenal d’en Castell hotel bedroom in Menorca on Wednesday morning.

The man started to have breathing difficulties during the early morning and his girlfriend- concerned about his condition- contacted emergency services.

Paramedics and a doctor arrived at the hotel and started resuscitation procedures that did not work.

His body was removed for an autopsy to be carried out on Thursday at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Mao.

No further information has been released.