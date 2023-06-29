A GANG dedicated to the theft of luxury watches has been dismantled in Ibiza.

The three members of the criminal group have been arrested for a total of five muggings on the island.

Police had received a number of complaints related to the theft of luxury watches in nightlife areas in Sant Antoni de Portmany and Sant Josep de Sa Talaia.

The modus operandi in all the robberies was the same, which led agents to think the thieves were part of the same gang.

“A man would come close to the victim and pull the watch from their wrist, fleeing the scene thereafter. They did this very quickly and efficiently” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

Investigators discovered the trio lived in Tarrasa (Barcelona) but regularly flew to Ibiza for a few days just to steal the watches.

Then, they went back to the Catalan city, where they would sell the exclusive loot in the black market.

A patrol spotted the gang during one of their trips to the island, arresting them at the airport just before they boarded the plane.

Agents seized four Rolexes that had been stolen a few days earlier.

“Each watch is worth between 25,000 and 30,000 euros,” the Guardia spokesman confirmed to this paper.

Image of the officers arresting the three gang members at the airport. Photo Guardia Civil.

A total of 16,300 euros were also found at their Tarrasa flat.

The three of them will be remanded in custody until a trial takes place.