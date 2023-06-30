3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Valencia city with pool garage - € 350,000

Valencia, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 350,000

This is what you will think when you enter the door of the residential that we are going to present to you.. . what is perfect. For you, for your moments, for your environment, to live.We are talking about a recently built house in an unbeatable location, in the Ronda Nord of Valencia with Juan XXIII avenue and Hermanos Machado, a residential area that has all the comforts at your fingertips.The space that we offer you has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a dining room with an open kitchen and a sunny terrace where you can enjoy a good breakfast or its relaxing views.The house has everything you… See full property details