HOME grocery delivery company Getir has announced that it plans to get rid of its entire workforce in Spain- barely two years after the Turkish firm began operations in the country.

1,560 Getir employees in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Zaragoza, Sevilla and Malaga are set to lose their jobs, as the company begins discussions with unions.

The redundancies will affect couriers, store and office staff.

“Getir has met with the legal representation of the workers to begin the negotiation of the collective dismissal process in Spain,” the company said in a statement.

“Getir will use its best efforts to exhaust any avenue that may arise during the negotiation,” it added.

The Turkish operator arrived in Spain in September 2021 as part of the home delivery boom in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It promised rapid deliveries of products within ten minutes and only last February announced a deal with the Spanish subsidiary of Just Eat to gain access to that firm’s large consumer base.

At its 2021 launch, Getir Spain General Manager Hunab Moreno emphasised a working culture based on respect, saying: “We firmly believe the better we take care of our people, the better our service will be and we want to be the best company to work for.”

Getir’s cuts are not just limited to Spain, with the company announcing last week that it plans to halt its operations in France, including closing its warehouses and laying off more than 500 workers.

READ MORE: