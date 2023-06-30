A MAN’S corpse has been found by a group of children that were playing in Santoña (Cantabria).

They spotted the body in a waste ground in La Verde Street, which is often used as a dumpster.

“The kids were using a mobile app that gives coordinates of random locations, so the body was discovered by chance,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

He added: “We are investigating the cause of death. We have identified the man and, although his identity cannot be revealed, it can be confirmed that he is a Spanish national born in 1970 who was not a resident in the area.”

