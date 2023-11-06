SOMO, Cantabria is set to be Spain’s next big tourist destination, with stunning beaches, incredible water sports and tons of history at budget friendly prices.

The Northern beach resort is loved by Spanish locals, who come north to avoid unbearably hot temperatures during the summer months.

Cantabria in particular offers a cheaper alternative to beach hotspots of the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca.

That’s why searches for ‘holidays in the North of Spain’ have surged by 243% in the last year and Somo, Cantabria, shines through as one of Spain’s hidden gems.

Somo is home to many beautiful beaches. Photo: Quick PS/Unsplash

Somo’s main attractions are its impressive beaches. Playa Somo has great views of Santander and boasts an average rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor.

A visitor wrote: “Incredible, very big, very pretty, perfect sand, many waves, dunes and fun activities to get involved in. Simply the best.”

Other beaches include Playa de Langre and Playa de los Tranquilos with their peaceful coves and Playa de El Puntal with its emblematic red bridge.

Popular activities include learning to surf on Somo’s world class waves. According to Tripadvisor, Escuela Cantabra de Surf and Koa Escuela de Surf are the area’s best rated schools.

This Cantabria town is a Spanish surf hotspot Photo: surf_week/Instagram

If surfing isn’t your thing, try windsurfing with the Northwind Watersports Company or kayak on the nearby Rio Cuba.

Keen walkers will enjoy exploring the coastline to reach the Faro de Ajo, a colorful lighthouse decorated in a unique, graphic pattern, or strolling along one of the areas hiking routes.

Somo’s colourful lighthouse Photo: Daniel Llorente/Unsplash

If you ever get tired of sunbathing, it’s also worth visiting Cabarceno natural park and the Altamira caves.

The coastal area also offers some great seafood from Michelin star restaurants El Serbal, Cenador de Amós, and Agua Salada.

More budget friendly options include El Rincon de Zeto, Restuarante las Quebrantas and Restuarante la Alberuca, with dishes from €8.

Accommodation won’t break the bank either, with hotel rooms for just €40 a night and central Airbnb’s for €134.

Somo is found just a stone’s throw from Santander, with Ryanir offering flights from just £14.

Santander is a short day trip from Somo. Photo: Willian Justen de Vasconcellos/Unsplash

If you fancy a day trip to the city, it is only a 30 minute drive away or visitors can grab a return ticket on the ferry for €5.

Santander is full of history, with great museums, the sprawling Magadelena palace, an impressive cathedral and lovely beaches.

