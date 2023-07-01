Portocristo / Port de Manacor, Majorca

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 495,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Portocristo / Port de Manacor with pool garage - € 495,000

This modern apartment in Porto Cristo presents itself with minimalist elegance. Straight lines, floor-to-ceiling window elements, bright rooms and high-quality furnishings characterize this apartment. A passenger elevator takes you directly from the underground car park – with your own code – to the apartment. An open-plan living room with a free-standing fireplace welcomes the visitor. Floor-to-ceiling window elements with automatic shutters form two of the outer walls along the kitchen and living room and provide a view of two terraces, the inner courtyard and the large pool. The large,… See full property details

