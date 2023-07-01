SPAIN is one of the leading tourist destinations in the world and is fast becoming a popular choice for remote workers and digital nomads as well.

The country offers affordability, with a comparatively low cost of living in Europe, as well as a strong public education system, excellent healthcare, good public transport and is also ranked one of the safest countries in Europe with its low crime rates

Additionally, the internet speeds and reliability in Spain—fundamental for remote workers—are some of the best in Europe.

Taking into account these factors, a study by a Dutch search engine CheapTickets.nl has determined which are the best destinations worldwide for teleworking.

According to this study, Spain is by far one of the best countries in the world for remote workers, with two Spanish cities in the top 3; Las Palmas de Gran Canaria which takes first place in this ranking and Malaga is third just behind neighbouring Lisbon.

Malaga’s exceptional climate, leisure and tourism offer as well as its numerous beaches and superb cuisine are just some of the reasons that lead it to appear in the top three on the list.

The best cities in the world for teleworking according to CheapTickets.nl are the following:

1. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Spain)

2. Lisbon (Portugal)

3. Malaga (Spain)

4. Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

5. Heraklion (Greece)

6. Porto (Portugal)

7. Sevilla (Spain)

8. Aalborg (Denmark)

9. Nice (France)

10. Vienna (Austria)

