A QUICK police response helped a British couple to get their stolen suitcase back after they were robbed outside Alicante bus station.

A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Policia Nacional literally moments after he snatched the case from the tourists who were heading off to Alicante-Elche airport for their journey home.

The thief approached the victims and struggled with the female who was holding the case which included plane tickets and passports.

Fortunately a passing taxi driver saw what happened and called the Policia Nacional who immediately despatched their motorbike ‘lightning’ response unit to the crime scene.

In less than a minute, an officer arrived and saw the culprit who panicked and threw away the case.

He then tried to slip away between cars at the end of a street but was intercepted and arrested.

In the meantime, other officers spoke to the British victims who were worried they had lost all their vital documentation to board their impending flight.

Everything was soon recovered and the couple were able to fly home without any further complications.